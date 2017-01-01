|
Welcome to the Best Places to Work in Chicago website.
Best Places to Work in Chicago survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the Best Places to Work in Chicago. If you think your organization has what it takes to best the best of the best or if you simply want to learn more about the program, we invite you to explore this website.
Best Places to Work in Chicago is a regional program, open to all companies in Chicago with 25 or more employees. The survey process will be managed by Best Companies Group. Participation in this program is free!*
Click here for a snapshot of the new process
* The free process applies to the standard online employee survey process. A nominal fee is charged for the use of paper surveys. Additional (optional) services are available for a fee such as customizing, language translations and the purchase of the Employee Feedback Report.